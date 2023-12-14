What to know if you or a loved one needs help staying sober for the holidays

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The holiday season is known for cheer and good times, but it can also be a tough time for some.

This also includes those in recovery and on their journey with sobriety.

Courtney Struchen has been sober for almost 10 years.

“My journey has been very, very great, but wild at the same time,” said the peer support specialist working out of At The Roots, LLC..

She gets the struggle of the holidays whether you are feeling up or down.

Struchen also understand the difficulty of navigating time with loved ones during the holidays.

“Understanding that boundaries don’t come with shame, and boundaries are needed to be able to have those healthy relationships,” said Struchen.

The holidays can also be tough time for those in the LGBTQIA+ community. Struchen speaking from experience.

“It can be harder to have to be around your family that doesn’t necessarily support you and who you are, on top of having those struggles that you’re going through,” said Struchen.

“Just the intensity of those emotions can be triggers for people in recovery,” said Dr. Glenn Kauppila.

He is a family medicine and addictions physician.

Dr. Kauppila said one key thing anyone can do, as the sober guest or host of the get-together, is plan ahead.

“So, they need to be able to anticipate what may be served at the function or who’s going to be at the function so that they can take care of themselves and talk to others about their needs,” said Dr. Kauppila.

The communication is also important for alcoholics on Anatbuse. Dr. Kauppila said the medication causes reaction if the user is drinking. That also applies to food.

“Certain flavorings contain alcohol. Balsamic vinegar can contain enough alcohol to trigger that reaction,” said Dr. Kauppila.

In the event a sober guests relapses, it is important to show compassion instead of judgement of rage.

“If if somebody seems to be in trouble with their recovery, the best thing to do is to approach the person with a a kind and empathetic way and say, hey, I’m worried about you. What can I do to help you?” said Dr. Kauppila.

He said that those between the ages of 18 and 26 appear to be the most vulnerable to substance abuse.

Struchen said there is a good amount of resources recovering users can look to for help.

There is the Chippewa Valley Area Narcotics Anonymous, Chippewa Valley Recovery, Eau Claire Health Alliance, Chippewa Valley LGBTQIA+ Center and At The Roots LLC.

Struchen said there should be openings for those interested in the services At The Roots, LLC. has to offer. She also recommends to check in with your own personal support system. That includes people who you can confide in and talk to.

Dr. Kauppila recommends to check in with a family doctor or primary care physician to find out what medical help you need for sobriety.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.