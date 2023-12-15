1 person dead, 1 hurt following 2-vehicle crash in St. Croix County

TOWN OF SPRINGFIELD, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead, and another is hurt following a two-vehicle crash in St. Croix County.

According to a press release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 14, 2023, at approximately 7:14 p.m. authorities received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the north junction of Highway 128 and County Highway E, in the Town of Springfield.

The press release, Authorities arrived to find a pickup truck which had been operated by 54-year-old Jeffrey Good of Spring Valley, Wis., and a car, operated by 39-year-old Jessica Peterson of Boyceville, Wis., in the southeast ditch.

Investigation shows the car failed to stop at the stop sign while traveling eastbound on County Highway E at Highway 128 and was hit by the truck that was traveling southbound on Highway 128, the press release says.

According to the press release, Good was evaluated at the scene for minor injuries by EMS and was released. Peterson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.