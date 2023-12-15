2 people in custody following traffic stop in Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls arrests
Chippewa Falls arrests(COURTESY: CHIPPEWA FALLS POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are in custody following a traffic stop in Chippewa Falls.

According to information from Chippewa Falls police, on Dec. 6, 2023, an officer stopped a vehicle on the southside of Chippewa Falls as the registered owner showed a revoked driving status.

Chippewa Falls police say during the traffic stop, the officer with the help of a K-9, searched the vehicle. During the search of the vehicle and occupants, officers found a suspected 51.5 grams of methamphetamine and a suspected 25.8 grams of marijuana.

The driver, identified as Michael Skinner, was arrested on the suspicion of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver THC.

The passenger, identified James Brown, was arrested on the suspicion of possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony bail jumping.

