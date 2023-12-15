The Chippewa Falls Suicide Postvention Handbook gets an update

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A group in Chippewa Falls is looking to support those grieving, just in time for the holidays.

An update to the original Suicide Postvention Handbook aims to help all loved ones experiencing loss from sudden death.

A tool once aimed to help those healing after a suicide death, now includes resources for anyone experiencing loss from a sudden death.

It’s now called the Tragedy/Crisis Postvention Handbook.

“The whole training is about understanding, trauma and tragic loss is due to suicide, due to drug overdose deaths, due to any kind of terrible way that people die. Now we’re revisiting it to include sudden deaths because with a brief change of perspective, based on the protocols that already exist for Chippewa Falls, sudden deaths are also in the mix in terms of being able to help people through that most difficult time. They can then go on with their lives in a place of healing, in a place of quality, in a place of getting support and resources to the most vulnerable people that are experiencing that loss,” said Ann Duckless, Speaker/ Community Educator from NAMI.

Members from local police, schools, churches, and more attended a two day training that came with updating the handbook.

“For the last two days, Chippewa Falls has representatives working together to create a community response plan. Bringing in a person who has been trained to share her story safely with in her own journey of healing and that of others. We’re doing a lot of activities. Chippewa Falls is in such a fortuitous place of healing and identifications, of resources and support, and being able to openly talk about sudden death to include suicide,” said Duckless.

The Superintendent of the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, Jeff Holmes, says this type of postvention training is important.

“I’ve been in education long enough to know that when suicides occur among the student body or among our families, that it’s one of the most traumatic things that anyone goes through. So learning as much as we possibly can, being an organization that’s highly responsive when those things do occur, I believe probably the best way to explain it for us is that we have to prepare for these tragedies. We don’t like to, but we have to,” said Holmes.

For more information on postvention and how to help, you can head to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

