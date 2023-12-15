City of La Crosse: Person responsible for threatening Facebook comments, posts found

City of La Crosse
City of La Crosse(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Dec. 15, 2023
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of La Crosse says the person responsible for numerous Facebook comments and posts, which were concerning and threatening in nature, has been found.

A press release from the City says the person was found in Ohio and is receiving additional support and services at this time.

Additional information is available HERE.

