City of La Crosse: Person responsible for threatening Facebook comments, posts found
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of La Crosse says the person responsible for numerous Facebook comments and posts, which were concerning and threatening in nature, has been found.
A press release from the City says the person was found in Ohio and is receiving additional support and services at this time.
