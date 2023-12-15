Clouds return with rain chances into the first part of the weekend

It was a fantastic day of weather around Western Wisconsin with many places reaching 50 degrees, when average highs for mid-December are below freezing. Both Eau Claire and La Crosse came within a handful of degrees from daily records. Temperatures of course have quickly cooled early tonight but will remain mild for the time of year as southwest flow prevails. The clear skies that have been with us for the last few days will now be giving way to increasing clouds as a storm system develops to our west. This will occur as two pieces of energy merge to our west. A weak surface low will then come together in Western Minnesota on Friday. Tonight will only see temperatures drop down near and just below freezing with the incoming clouds. They will take over on Friday, making for a cooler day, but still well above average with highs in the low 40s. A stray shower or two will be possible, but the best rain chances will occur to the north and west.

A front and low pressure system will stretch across the Upper Midwest to end the work week. (weau)

This system will gradually track into Iowa and then to our south by late Saturday. While areas of steady rain will be found in the region, much of it will remain to the north and west of the low track, keeping a good portion of our area in lighter showers and drizzle. This will keep amounts lower across Western Wisconsin, ranging from around a half inch in far northern counties (near highway 8 & north), to less than two tenths elsewhere. Still, if you will be out and about on Saturday, have the umbrella nearby as most of us will still be likely to pick up at least a few showers during the day. Highs will stay in the upper 30s. A few wet snowflakes may mix in here and there, but we are not expecting any snow accumulations locally. As the system pulls out, it will leave low level moisture in place through much of Sunday, resulting in a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will cool a few more degrees. As the next upper level trough dips down and through the state, we will get a brief shot of colder air by next Monday, resulting in more seasonable highs in the 20s to around 30. The colder air will not last however, with temperatures climbing back to around 40 into the middle of next week with another stretch of dry weather.

