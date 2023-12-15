County board to discuss resolution regarding refugees

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Board is introducing a resolution regarding the resettlement plans for 75 refugees.

World Relief of Chippewa Valley is working to bring 75 refugees to the area, but the move has drawn some criticism.

The resolution the county board will address on Tuesday was written by County Board Supervisor, Allen Myren, of District 9.

Myren says the City of Eau Claire conducted a feasibility study, but that information and other details like the vetting process for the refugees or where they are coming from has not been shared with the county board.

He’d like the process to be put on hold and have World Relief arrange a study on the economic impact on taxpayers and how the number of refugees was determined.

“There’s no transparency, they don’t follow the federal law as the resolution states, they’re supposed to meet quarterly with local state officials, I’ve checked with our county department, no one has been in contact with World Relief. It seems to be ... I’ll call it back alley deals,” Myren said.

World Relief said in part in a statement to WEAU, “We cannot speak on behalf of the federal government’s assignments for the U.S. refugee resettlement program, but we are committed to remaining in regular communication with county leaders and other community stakeholders.”

You can read the county board’s resolution below.

