County board to discuss resolution regarding refugees

The Eau Claire County Board is introducing a resolution regarding the resettlement plans for...
The Eau Claire County Board is introducing a resolution regarding the resettlement plans for 75 refugees.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Board is introducing a resolution regarding the resettlement plans for 75 refugees.

World Relief of Chippewa Valley is working to bring 75 refugees to the area, but the move has drawn some criticism.

The resolution the county board will address on Tuesday was written by County Board Supervisor, Allen Myren, of District 9.

Myren says the City of Eau Claire conducted a feasibility study, but that information and other details like the vetting process for the refugees or where they are coming from has not been shared with the county board.

He’d like the process to be put on hold and have World Relief arrange a study on the economic impact on taxpayers and how the number of refugees was determined.

“There’s no transparency, they don’t follow the federal law as the resolution states, they’re supposed to meet quarterly with local state officials, I’ve checked with our county department, no one has been in contact with World Relief. It seems to be ... I’ll call it back alley deals,” Myren said.

World Relief said in part in a statement to WEAU, “We cannot speak on behalf of the federal government’s assignments for the U.S. refugee resettlement program, but we are committed to remaining in regular communication with county leaders and other community stakeholders.”

You can read the county board’s resolution below.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evers visits UW-Eau Claire
Gov. Evers Announces Nearly $42 Million for HOME-American Rescue Plan Program
File photo of ambulance.
Man dead following farming incident in La Crosse County
Christmas Village in Irvine Park sustains damage
Christmas Village in Irvine Park sustains damage, driver arrested
NWSF
NWSF announces 2024 main stage line-up
Drug paraphernalia found in the vehicle.
2 people arrested following suspicious person/vehicle report in Vernon County

Latest News

Plover man found not guilty on all five counts of possession of child pornography.
Man found not guilty of possession of child porn
The update included training for various groups in the community.
The Chippewa Falls Suicide Postvention Handbook gets an update
Sage Hicke
Man sentenced in 2022 La Crosse shooting death
Fatal crash in St. Croix County
Fatal crash in St. Croix County