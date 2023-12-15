DOJ: Wisconsin man sentenced for 2018 bomb threat against governor

A Wisconsin man accused of a 2018 threat to then Gov. Scott Walker’s office in the State Capitol was sentenced.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin man accused of a 2018 threat to then Gov. Scott Walker’s office in the State Capitol was sentenced, the Wisconsin Department of Justice revealed on Friday.

Terrance Grissom, 53, was sentenced Thursday in Dane County Circuit Court to three years in prison. He pleaded guilty to a bomb scare on Dec. 7, the DOJ explained.

“Those who make criminal threats to harm others must be held accountable,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Bomb scares are serious offenses, and I’m thankful to everyone involved in the investigation and prosecution of this case.”

The DOJ recounted how a letter was sent to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office on April 9, 2018, from Grissom, who was a state prison inmate at the time, claiming there was a bomb in Walker’s office.

The letter claimed the bomb would go off at the push of a button and that the governor would die.

At the time, the DOJ said Capitol Police evacuated the Governor’s Office, the Lt. Governor’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office. A bomb sniffing dog later confirmed there was no threat.

Grissom’s sentence will run consecutive to his present sentences. The most recent sentence is followed by two years of extended supervision.

