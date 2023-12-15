“Dose of Reality” roundtable tour makes a stop in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hundreds of Western Wisconsinites have experienced a non-fatal opioid overdose this year as of October.

There have been 1,421 statewide that have lost their lives to opioids in 2022.

Eau Claire County has lost 82 community members to opioids between 2018 and 2022.

“It helps us be laser focused on the fact that this is an Eau Claire problem. But also really respond to it in very real ways,” said Lieske Giese, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

One of those real ways includes a vending machine that dispenses fentanyl test strips and Narcan for free.

The life saving tools not only bring someone out of an overdose, but also warn users of fentanyl in substances.

The powerful opioid has been known to be laced in drugs like cocaine and marijuana and other drugs. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services secretary said it has made the epidemic worse than when heroin use was the main concern.

‘The public health department here has made smart strategic investments and they’re going to help keep folks safe in this county,” said Josh Kaul, the state attorney general.

This is one of the reasons why Eau Claire is one of the five stops for the “Dose of Reality” roundtable tour.

The campaign itself aims to innovate more ways to combat the opioid epidemic in Wisconsin with the use of opioid settlement funds.

“As we move into future years, DHs has a good sense of where do we continue to invest. Are there new ideas that we should be investing in?” said Kirsten Johnson, the Wisconsin DHS secretary.

“One of our strengths here is collaboration, and it really does get us to different outcomes if we work together,” said Giese.

Working together by finding ways to educate through those in jail for drug offenses is also a consideration.

“Certainly people with lived experience are a critical part of helping us figure out how we prevent and intervene,” said Giese.

For now, at the county jail house, the vending machine stands as a means to reduce harm. There is hope for more innovation for prevention to come.

