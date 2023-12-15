Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce holds holiday edition of ‘Eggs and Issues’

Eggs and Issues Holiday Legislative Breakfast
(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Leeann Stapleton
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The holiday edition of “Eggs and Issues” took place Friday morning at the Chippewa Valley Technical College.

Lawmakers representing the Chippewa Valley in the State Assembly and Senate were at the meeting to preview what the state’s January Legislative Session could look like as well as look back on what happened this fall.

The Legislators say they are working on wrapping up work from the end of this Legislative period, as well as listening to what the public has to say.

Other priorities for the Legislature include tackling drug issues as well as a growing concern for the state’s workforce.

