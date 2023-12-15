ECCHA announces new impound fees from City of Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The new fees go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, and cover some of the City’s costs when an animal is brought in.

According to a news release from the Eau Claire County Humane Association, on Nov. 14 the Eau Claire City Council adopted an impound fee for animals brought to the shelter beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

If the animal is licensed with the City of Eau Claire, or cannot be licensed, the impound fee is $40.

If the animal is not licensed with the City of Eau Claire, the impound fee is $70 and the owner must also purchase a license or prepaid voucher before their animal will be released to them.

This fee is charged to all animals at the time the animal owner claims them. When an animal is brought to ECCHA, the City of Eau Claire has animal control officers, equipment, training and time costs invested in their safe return.

The ECCHA will not be able to release animals back to their owners without paying this City of Eau Claire fee. Normal boarding fees will also apply if the animal stays at the shelter for multiple days before being picked up.

“We want to reunite pet owners and their pets as soon as possible when an animal enters our shelter. The best thing for pet owners to do in order to protect their animals is get the pet microchipped. Then, when it does end up here, we can contact you right away. Also, keep pets secured in your home or fenced-in area and obey local ordinances like always using a leash when off your property. The City of Eau Claire Animal Ordinances exist to help keep our community safe,” stated Shelley Janke, Director of ECCHA.

