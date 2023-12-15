ECCHA announces new impound fees from City of Eau Claire

ECCHA
ECCHA(WEAU)
By Heather Knox
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The new fees go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, and cover some of the City’s costs when an animal is brought in.

According to a news release from the Eau Claire County Humane Association, on Nov. 14 the Eau Claire City Council adopted an impound fee for animals brought to the shelter beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

  • If the animal is licensed with the City of Eau Claire, or cannot be licensed, the impound fee is $40.
  • If the animal is not licensed with the City of Eau Claire, the impound fee is $70 and the owner must also purchase a license or prepaid voucher before their animal will be released to them.

This fee is charged to all animals at the time the animal owner claims them. When an animal is brought to ECCHA, the City of Eau Claire has animal control officers, equipment, training and time costs invested in their safe return.

The ECCHA will not be able to release animals back to their owners without paying this City of Eau Claire fee. Normal boarding fees will also apply if the animal stays at the shelter for multiple days before being picked up.

“We want to reunite pet owners and their pets as soon as possible when an animal enters our shelter. The best thing for pet owners to do in order to protect their animals is get the pet microchipped. Then, when it does end up here, we can contact you right away. Also, keep pets secured in your home or fenced-in area and obey local ordinances like always using a leash when off your property. The City of Eau Claire Animal Ordinances exist to help keep our community safe,” stated Shelley Janke, Director of ECCHA.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evers visits UW-Eau Claire
Gov. Evers Announces Nearly $42 Million for HOME-American Rescue Plan Program
File photo of ambulance.
Man dead following farming incident in La Crosse County
Christmas Village in Irvine Park sustains damage
Christmas Village in Irvine Park sustains damage, driver arrested
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing together
Drug paraphernalia found in the vehicle.
2 people arrested following suspicious person/vehicle report in Vernon County

Latest News

Former D.A.'s law license to be suspended
Former D.A.'s law license to be suspended
Chippewa Falls arrests
2 people in custody following traffic stop in Chippewa Falls
13 First Alert Forecast @ Noon (12/15/23)
13 First Alert Forecast @ Noon (12/15/23)
Car dealership
Dahl Automotive acquires 4 dealerships from Kocourek Automotive