Former Eau Claire County District Attorney’s law license suspended for 1 year

Gary King
Gary King(WEAU)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Former Eau Claire County District Attorney, Gary King, will have his law license suspended for one year.

The decision was handed down Friday by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

In 2021, King was accused of sexual harassment and being drunk at work. He resigned from his position, and this past May, a federal lawsuit against him was dismissed after King and his accuser agreed to a settlement.

Along with his license suspension, court documents show King will have to pay court costs, and comply with certain provisions in order to get it reinstated.

The suspension will take effect on January 16.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evers visits UW-Eau Claire
Gov. Evers Announces Nearly $42 Million for HOME-American Rescue Plan Program
File photo of ambulance.
Man dead following farming incident in La Crosse County
Christmas Village in Irvine Park sustains damage
Christmas Village in Irvine Park sustains damage, driver arrested
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing together
House fire in Boyceville
Crews respond to house fire in Dunn County

Latest News

Ambulance
1 person dead, 1 hurt following 2-vehicle crash in St. Croix County
NWSF 2024 Main Stage Lineup
Clouds return with rain chances into the first part of the weekend
AG Chat with Bob Bosold Dec. 15th