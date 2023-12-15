Former Eau Claire County District Attorney’s law license suspended for 1 year

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Former Eau Claire County District Attorney, Gary King, will have his law license suspended for one year.

The decision was handed down Friday by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

In 2021, King was accused of sexual harassment and being drunk at work. He resigned from his position, and this past May, a federal lawsuit against him was dismissed after King and his accuser agreed to a settlement.

Along with his license suspension, court documents show King will have to pay court costs, and comply with certain provisions in order to get it reinstated.

The suspension will take effect on January 16.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.