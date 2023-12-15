How to overcome holiday stress

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The holidays can be known as the most wonderful time of the year, but with everything that goes into preparing for it, it can also be the most stressful time of the year.

“I think one of the big stressors for people is that we have this expectation that the holidays have to be the perfect holidays. So that leads up for unreasonable expectations. And so sometimes that’s just really hard to hit. Another thing could be finances, family. So there’s a lot of things that people are dealing with and trying to juggle and balance everything during the holidays,” says Gundersen wellness education specialist, Christie Harris.

Harris says setting up boundaries with family can help reduce stress.

“I always tell people, remember the reason for this season. Which is supposed to be time with family, time with friends. But sometimes that can create a stressor, especially when family is family and we don’t always pick and choose our family,” says Harris.

Amber Sherman is one of many who has to go through a lot on the holidays as her and her husband’s families are not nearby each other.

“We’re both from Iowa, but different sides of the state. There’s always this question of, do we do a big tour across the state or do we split it up? I think that’s something that we’re figuring out every year. Usually we start about Labor Day to figure out what we are gonna do for the holidays this year,” says Sherman.

Sherman has 2 children and she says the holidays are never easy for most parents.

“I think that there’s always this sense of I want to get the big splashy gifts. So I get the big reaction. We actually kind of went through that this week about like, you know, do we want to do the big splashy thing or do we want to kind of keep things a little bit more simple for our family and more work on creating the memories? That’s kind of where we landed,” says Sherman.

Experts at Gundersen Health encourage those who are struggling with holiday stress to speak out about it. And, if your job has one, talk with your employee assistance program.

According to the American Psychological Association, around 41% of people say their stress increases during the holiday season compared with other points in the year.

