Man sentenced in 2022 La Crosse shooting death

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The man responsible for shooting and killing a Logan High School teenager in 2022 was sentenced Friday.

Court records show that 19-year-old Sage Hicke was sentenced on two counts for the May 22, 2022, shooting death of 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek.

For felony intimidation of a witness, Hicke was ordered to serve a total of six years, with two years in prison and four years of extended supervision. He will be credited 209 days on this count.

For possession of a firearm by a felon, Hicke was ordered to serve a total of six years, with two years in prison and four years of extended supervision. He will be credited 209 days on this count.

On July 24, 2023, Hicke pleaded no contest to the felony intimidation of a witness charge. Two remaining charges, first-degree intentional homicide and disorderly conduct use of a dangerous weapon, were dismissed.

