Mysterious radio bursts in space get stranger

FILE: Scientists recently discovered a never-before-seen pattern in a newly spotted, repeating...
FILE: Scientists recently discovered a never-before-seen pattern in a newly spotted, repeating fast radio burst.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mysterious radio bursts observed in space just became a little stranger.

Scientists recently discovered a never-before-seen pattern in a newly spotted, repeating fast radio burst.

The fast radio bursts or FRBs are bright, millisecond-long flashes of radio waves and one of the most enduring mysteries of the cosmos.

Astronomers don’t quite understand what causes FRBs, but they said the recent discovery, published Wednesday in the monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, provides clues that could identify the phenomenon’s source.

The first FRB was discovered in 2007, and since then, hundreds have been detected coming from distant points across the universe.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evers visits UW-Eau Claire
Gov. Evers Announces Nearly $42 Million for HOME-American Rescue Plan Program
File photo of ambulance.
Man dead following farming incident in La Crosse County
Christmas Village in Irvine Park sustains damage
Christmas Village in Irvine Park sustains damage, driver arrested
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing together
House fire in Boyceville
Crews respond to house fire in Dunn County

Latest News

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington,...
Georgia election workers' defamation case against Giuliani opens second day of damages deliberations
Gary King
Former Eau Claire County District Attorney’s law license suspended for 1 year
All three men were working in a hole about 40 feet deep in Sanitation District 1 when...
2 workers die in sanitation plant accident
Ambulance
1 person dead, 1 hurt following 2-vehicle crash in St. Croix County