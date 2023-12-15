NWSF announces 2024 main stage line-up

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - ‘Get out the way’: tickets go on sale at noon.

Below is the scheduled line-up for the 2024 Northern Wisconsin State Fair.

Wednesday, July 10: Marc Martel “One Vision of Queen”

Thursday, July 11: TBA

Friday, July 12: Ludacris

Saturday, July 13: Charlie Berens

Sunday, July 14: Church at the Fair

All shows are scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are slated to go on sale at noon on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

Leinenkugel’s Main Stage concert tickets do not include Fair Gate Admission of $10.00.

Visit NWSFA.com for updates.

NWSF can only guarantee that tickets purchased through its website NWSFA.com are valid. Third-source ticket outlets may or may not be valid.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.