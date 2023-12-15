NWSF announces 2024 main stage line-up
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - ‘Get out the way’: tickets go on sale at noon.
Below is the scheduled line-up for the 2024 Northern Wisconsin State Fair.
Wednesday, July 10: Marc Martel “One Vision of Queen”
Thursday, July 11: TBA
Friday, July 12: Ludacris
Saturday, July 13: Charlie Berens
Sunday, July 14: Church at the Fair
All shows are scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m.
Tickets are slated to go on sale at noon on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.
Leinenkugel’s Main Stage concert tickets do not include Fair Gate Admission of $10.00.
Visit NWSFA.com for updates.
NWSF can only guarantee that tickets purchased through its website NWSFA.com are valid. Third-source ticket outlets may or may not be valid.
