NWSF announces 2024 main stage line-up

You’ll want to ‘Rollout’ to Leinenkugel’s Main Stage for this one!
The fair runs July 10th-14th in Chippewa Falls.
The fair runs July 10th-14th in Chippewa Falls.(WEAU)
By Heather Knox
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - ‘Get out the way’: tickets go on sale at noon.

Below is the scheduled line-up for the 2024 Northern Wisconsin State Fair.

Wednesday, July 10: Marc Martel “One Vision of Queen”

Thursday, July 11: TBA

Friday, July 12: Ludacris

Saturday, July 13: Charlie Berens

Sunday, July 14: Church at the Fair

All shows are scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are slated to go on sale at noon on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

Leinenkugel’s Main Stage concert tickets do not include Fair Gate Admission of $10.00.

Visit NWSFA.com for updates.

NWSF can only guarantee that tickets purchased through its website NWSFA.com are valid. Third-source ticket outlets may or may not be valid.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evers visits UW-Eau Claire
Gov. Evers Announces Nearly $42 Million for HOME-American Rescue Plan Program
Christmas Village in Irvine Park sustains damage
Christmas Village in Irvine Park sustains damage, driver arrested
File photo of ambulance.
Man dead following farming incident in La Crosse County
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing together
House fire in Boyceville
Crews respond to house fire in Dunn County

Latest News

SportScene 13 Thursday
SportScene 13 Thursday
13 First Alert Forecast @ TEN
13 First Alert Forecast @ TEN
"Dose of Reality" Campaign in Eau Claire
"Dose of Reality" Campaign in Eau Claire
(Left to right) Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, Eau Claire City-County Health Department...
“Dose of Reality” roundtable tour makes a stop in Eau Claire