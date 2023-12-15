EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Valley auto dealership is growing even larger after “One Automotive” buys out “Eau Claire Automotive.”

Bill Bertrand with One Automotive and Mike Keil with Eau Claire Automotive announced the deal.

Under the Eau Claire Automotive family are Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Nissan franchises, Abra Auto Body and the Eau Claire Express Lane.

Keil says after 38 years, it was time to pass the baton.

Bertrand says this transition will be mostly just a name change, as all of the current Eau Claire Automotive employees will keep their current jobs.

