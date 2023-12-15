Man found not guilty of possession of child porn

Plover man found not guilty on all five counts of possession of child pornography.
By Heather Knox
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Plover man was found not guilty on five counts of possession of child pornography on Friday in Eau Claire County.

Court documents show that Robert Christopher was found not guilty on five counts of possession of child pornography on Dec. 15. The trial started Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

The case started in 2019 with a tip received by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip alleged that images of potential child sexual abuse material were found in an account belonging to Christopher in February 2019. Christopher was living in Eau Claire, Wis., at the time.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

