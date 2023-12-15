Rain moving in tonight, remaining mild

Rain chances increase in the coming hours as two storm systems to our west move into the area with plenty of moisture. It is likely to be the biggest precipitation event we have seen in a very long time, even though forecast rainfall totals are still not looking too impressive. So as we go into tonight, clouds remain with light east winds at 5-10 mph, and persistent light to moderate rainfall moving in from northwest to southeast. A few wet snowflakes cannot be ruled out, but the vast majority of the precipitation will be rain, as temperatures only drop into the mid-30s.

Surface Map Saturday (WEAU)

Saturday morning, rain continues but will become more spotty with some dry periods later in the morning hours. The whole system then moves out towards the east later in the afternoon, leaving us cloudy with a few remaining showers. Rainfall totals can be up to 1/2″ for our northwestern counties especially, but taper off farther towards the south and east. So not a super soaker, but pretty significant considering we have hardly seen any precipitation the past few weeks. Temperatures will remain mild on Saturday, with highs around 40º. Sunday is looking dry, with clouds trying to give way to some rays of sunshine later in the day. Winds shift to the northwest and can be breezy at times, with temperatures in the upper-30s. The breezy northwest winds continue on Monday, giving us a quick burst of winter-like temperatures with an afternoon high in the mid-20s and mostly sunny skies. But temperatures rebound quickly as we go through the rest of next week, with highs around 40º, partly cloudy skies and no more rain in the forecast.

