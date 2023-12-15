SportsScene 13 for Thursday, December 14th

By JD Danielson
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire North takes on Chippewa Falls, and Eau Claire Memorial hosts Rice Lake in prep boys hockey.

Plus, RAW wrestling plays hosts to Rice Lake, Menomonie, and Baldwin-Woodville in a prep boys wrestling quad.

Finally, in a busy night of girls basketball, Bloomer takes on McDonell, Fall Creek battles Osseo-Fairchild, Regis faces off with Thorp, and Colfax hosts Spring Valley.

