SportsScene 13 for Thursday, December 14th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire North takes on Chippewa Falls, and Eau Claire Memorial hosts Rice Lake in prep boys hockey.

Plus, RAW wrestling plays hosts to Rice Lake, Menomonie, and Baldwin-Woodville in a prep boys wrestling quad.

Finally, in a busy night of girls basketball, Bloomer takes on McDonell, Fall Creek battles Osseo-Fairchild, Regis faces off with Thorp, and Colfax hosts Spring Valley.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.