UWEC students speak out on Board of Regents deal

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This week, the UW-System Board of Regents approved a GOP-backed deal to limit the equity, diversity and inclusion programs, and gave UW employees a raise.

On Friday, the UW-Eau Claire College Democrats and College Republican groups both held protests to voice their opinions on the deal.

Nevada Brewer, a supporter of the Campus Democrats, said they need to keep EDI implemented in the system.

“They say that they want to prepare students to work in a world in which they can understand the different perspectives of others. But that’s exactly what EDI does. It prepares us to work with a variety of people who come from different backgrounds, experiences and to think about walking a day in their shoes. That’s what EDI prepares us to do,” Brewer said.

On the other hand, Chairperson of the UW College Republicans, Tatiana Bobrowicz, said she supports the UW-System and their decision.

“Admissions should be based on their merit and not the color of your skin, or your sexuality. These things that you can’t control should not determine what you get to do in life. You know, what school you get to attend, what programs you get involved in, what scholarships you can access,” Bobrowicz said.

With the deal now approved, 43 current diversity positions across the system will shift to focus on student success.

That’s 1/3 of the diversity positions across UW schools.

Currently, UW-Eau Claire has around 11 EDI staff members, with around nine programs available to students.

As of right now, there’s no word if changes will be made to EDI staff at UWEC, or the programs they have implemented.

Brewer said more protests are expected to take place throughout the winter and spring.

