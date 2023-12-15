Wisconsin DMV Black River Falls to move to new location

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles Black River Falls Customer Service Center is set to move to a new location.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the DMV anticipates beginning serving customers from a new location inside the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources building at 910 Highway 54 East, Black River Falls, on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023.

“We’re pleased to be able to conveniently serve our Black River Falls DMV customers in this new facility,” DMV Administrator Tommy Winkler said. “In working with DNR to consolidate and use available space in this state-owned facility, we are realizing many of the benefits identified in Governor Evers’ Vision 2030 Plan to better serve Wisconsin residents.”

The current location, 618 E Main Street is set to close at the end of the business day Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, the press release says.

Additional information is available on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s website, HERE.

