Wisconsin man sentenced for 2018 bomb threat against governor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who made a 2018 bomb threat that prompted a search of then-Gov. Scott Walker’s office in the state Capitol has been sentenced to three years in prison and two years of extended supervision, the state Department of Justice announced on Friday.

Terrance Grissom, 53, was already serving time for making other threats against officials when he sent a letter in 2018 to the Dane County District Attorney's Office saying that there was a bomb in Walker's office that would kill the governor at the push of a button. Capitol Police evacuated the office and searched it but did not find any explosives.

Grissom pleaded guilty earlier this month to a charge of making a bomb threat and was sentenced on Thursday in Dane County Circuit Court. Adam Welch, the public defender listed as Grissom's attorney, did not immediately respond to an email sent Friday seeking comment.

“Those who make criminal threats to harm others must be held accountable,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement. “Bomb scares are serious offenses, and I’m thankful to everyone involved in the investigation and prosecution of this case.”