Clouds wrap up the weekend as blustery winds and snow showers arrive Sunday night

Things have been drying out this afternoon for most of Western Wisconsin, apart from our far southern counties as a few areas of showers continue to wrap around low pressure moving over Eastern Iowa. Rainfall amounts from last night through today have generally been under a half inch. Despite overcast skies, highs this afternoon were able to achieve the low 40s. A lingering shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out through the first part of tonight as our storm system gradually lifts through Wisconsin to the northeast. Skies will stay cloudy with abundant low-level moisture leading to areas of fog developing through the overnight hours. Some of the fog could become dense, leading to visibilities at or less than a quarter mile, so you’ll want to use caution if you’ll be out on the roads. Temperatures will be mild relative to our average low, only dropping into the mid-30s. Mainly cloudy skies will finish out the weekend tomorrow as a cold front comes together over Minnesota and slides into Western Wisconsin during the day. Meanwhile, a vigorous upper trough will be dropping into the region from Canada with indications for a few sprinkles or flurries over parts of the area. Winds will slowly increase from the west and northwest at 5-15 mph with temperatures holding steady in the mid to upper 30s.

A cold front sweeps through Sunday as clouds remain with above average temps (WEAU)

A secondary front will push into the state tomorrow night with the upper trough building into the Great Lakes Region. In response, we’ll have the chance for a quick-hitting round of snow showers to move over the area with accumulations between a coating and a half an inch possible. The bigger story, however, will be strong, gusty northwest winds that develop as we find ourselves between high pressure to the west, and a strong storm system moving along the east coast. Sustained winds of 17-25 mph can be expected overnight into the first half of Monday with gusts up to 45 mph. This will usher in an airmass more typical to mid-December as we only peak in the mid-20s with wind chills making it feel like we’re in the low teens and single digits to kick off Christmas week. High pressure will move south and then east into Tuesday, leading to mostly clear skies at night with seasonably cold readings in the low teens starting off Tuesday morning. From there, mostly to partly sunny skies are expected with breezy southerly return flow behind the high and temperatures climbing back above average to the upper 30s. By Wednesday, our upper-level flow will flatten out and turn zonal (west to east), allowing the next surge of mild air to move in as we peak around 40 mid-week with a mix of sun and clouds. Little change in the weather is anticipated as we approach the Christmas holiday with dry conditions and highs remaining above normal in the 40s.

