Hope Gospel Mission serves free Christmas dinner for the community

Hope Gospel Mission's free Christmas dinner.(WEAU)
By Eleanor Bland
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hope Gospel Mission is serving up free meals for the community for this holiday season.

For the 17th year, community members were able to go and enjoy a ham Christmas dinner served by over 30 volunteers.

Brett Geboy, the Community Relations Director of Hope Gospel Mission says they’re serving about 500 meals at the Hope Renewal Center for Men.

He believes it’s an important way to help the community, especially during the holidays.

“Anyone that wants to come and get a traditional Christmas meal as we get close to the holidays, you know, there are a lot of people that maybe need to come out and just have some fellowship, don’t have a lot of family, or just struggling with food insecurity. So we offer a free hot meal for those that want to join us,” said Geboy.

Geboy says they serve these free meals during every major holiday, with the next one being for Easter.

