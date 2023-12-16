Indian Head Track Club hosts 11th annual Ugly Sweater Run

Eau Claire runners participate in the 11th annual Ugly Sweater Run
Eau Claire runners participate in the 11th annual Ugly Sweater Run(weau)
By Ellie Ulbricht
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - ‘Tis the season, for ugly sweaters!

Indian Head Track Club hosted their annual Ugly Sweater Run in Eau Claire.

The run started 11 years ago, as a tradition between a small group of friends, but then gained popularity and kept growing to the point where lots of community members have joined the run.

One of the organizers, Wade Zwiener, said he loved spreading holiday cheer through the event.

“I think it seems to put a smile on people’s face just to wear Christmas stuff. And also when you see people out and about running around, it just seems to put a smile on their face and spreads some holiday cheer. So that’s kind of what our goal is,” Zwiener said.

Zwiener said that even the rain and fog Saturday morning couldn’t keep some runners from dressing up or dressing ugly, to participate in the run.

