More steps are taken to make passenger rail service possible in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been decades since a passenger train rolled by the tracks behind Banbury Place in Eau Claire.

Actually, the old train station used to sit right where The Community Table stands.

Scott Rogers with the West Central Wisconsin Rail Coalition said that with enough years and ambition, passengers boarding trains in Eau Claire could be a reality again.

“We just received a federal grant to study the Eau Claire to Twin Cities Route that puts us in the pipeline to move forward and eventually have several trains a day,” said Rogers who chairs the coalition. “And fortunately, because we’ve been working on it for a while here, we were well-positioned to get in the pipeline and to win federal grants like this.”

Rogers said getting on board with growth is essential.

“We think with the growth in our communities and the need to tie into major metros nearby, it’ll be in economically competitive advantage when we do have passenger train service,” said Rogers.

He also said the rail could help with congestion along the I-94 corridor.

“If you take several hundred cars off the roads every day, then it’s easier to use the highways too,” said Rogers.

Community members said this is good news for people who do not drive.

“Maybe it’s going to be cheaper, hopefully,” said Stefanie Shirts.

“So this gives a very good option for them to travel from one Sunday to another in a very economical way,” said Earl Holzman.

For now, plans are in place to set up a shuttle bus service to connect Eau Claire to the existing passenger rail line.

It runs from the Twin Cities in Minnesota to Chicago, and will soon get extra service in the coming year.

Some of the stops along the route include La Crosse and Tomah, where the shuttle will go.

Rogers said that the coalition will meet with the Federal Railroad Administration to discuss the study on the rail line going through Eau Claire.

He said the public could possibly get a chance to have input.

