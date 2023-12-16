Rain gradually moves out today as mild temperatures remain

Weekend Outlook
Weekend Outlook
By Kevin Bloemberg
Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some more rain showers are possible today, mostly during the morning hours, before rain starts to move out. Sunday is then looking dry with even a few rays of sunshine possible. Temperatures remain well above average, near 40º both weekend days.

Rain from overnight is still present over much of the area this morning, but it will start to move out, especially into the afternoon. A few spotty showers are still possible later today, but the main focus will shift to areas along and south of I-90. With light but noticeable east winds, temperatures will increase to around 40º. Cloud cover sticks around for tonight, as light winds shift to the south and eventually the southwest. This will keep temperatures pretty steady, only dropping into the low to mid-30s.

Sunday is looking similar to today temperature-wise, with highs in the upper-30s. But there will be more room for sunshine, especially into tomorrow afternoon. Winds will continue to shift more towards the northwest, and increase into tomorrow evening. With that, colder air is funneled in on Monday, with a high only in the mid-20s. But that will be a one-off, as temperatures return to the upper-30s and low-40s for the rest of next week. So the mild pattern returns, as well as the dry pattern, as no more precipitation is expected after today.

