Wreaths laid on graves of Veterans in Buffalo City

BUFFALO CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit that honors Veterans who have fallen.

Millions of wreaths are now placed on the graves of Veterans every year at more than 3,700 locations across the country.

This weekend, members of the Cochrane, Buffalo City VFW Post 10406 Auxiliary, placed these wreaths on the graves of Veterans in the Buffalo City Cemetery.

Quarter Master for VFW, Steve Schiffli, said it’s a day of remembrance and respect.

“This is the first time that it has been done here in Buffalo City, and it was here to honor our veterans that are laid to rest here in our local cemetery,” Schliffli said.

“We will continue to do it every year. We had a wonderful turnout and we’re very excited and very pleased and very emotional with it,” VFW President Kim Goss said.

Families of some of the Veterans buried in the Buffalo City Cemetery were there to witness the special moment.

“I think the families appreciate the fact that the community hasn’t forgotten their local veterans. And you could see by today’s turnout, even with the cold and the wet, we had a fantastic show of support,” Schiffli said.

And to show how much respect the community has for Veterans, the event included some military honors.

“The ceremony encompassed a formal service here in the in the mausoleum. And then we transitioned outside for the playing of taps and the laying of the wreaths around the American colors,” Schiffly said.

Schiffli said that with the large turnout this year, they plan on making it an annual event.

“Honoring our veterans is certainly something that we want to continue as a tradition in our country. And I think that other communities should also get involved in it,” Schiffli said.

The Buffalo City VFW laid 241 wreaths on Veterans’ graves.

Schiffli said around 100 people participated in the event.

If you would like to sponsor a wreath, or show your support for Veterans in another way, you can find out how through this link.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.