SportScene 13 for Saturday, December 16th

By Philip Choroser
Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Cameron boys basketball looks to continue their undefeated start as they take on Regis.

In girls basketball, McDonell squares off with Onalaska.

On the ice, Eau Claire North hosted Neenah and RAM hockey battled Ashwaubenon.

Eau Claire Alliance boys swim team hosted their annual Santa Claus Invite.

UW-Eau Claire men’s and women’s basketball were both in action on the road. The Blugold men fell to Bethel, while the Blugold women topped Northwestern (MN).

