1 person dead following UTV crash in Polk County

File photo of ambulance.
File photo of ambulance.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead following a UTV crash in Polk County.

According to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 17, 2023, at 4:21 p.m., authorities received a report of a missing person in the rural Amery area.

The press release says deputies were informed that a person that had not returned home and was last known to be driving a UTV. Deputies searched the private property and found the male. It’s suspected the male lost control of an UTV and hit trees.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

