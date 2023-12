EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - He will be running for the seat representing Eau Claire’s south side.

According to a news release on Dec. 18, Brian Trowbridge has declared his candidacy for the District 2 seat on the Eau Claire City Council.

The Eau Claire City Council spring election will take place on April 02, 2024.

