Butter’s versatility creates more consumption

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Butter sales this time of the year with the holidays soar with baking and entertaining at a high and according to Statista the per capita consumption of butter in the United States has increased by almost 45% since 2000 with consumers finding different ways to use it.

According to the USDA, in the last few months of the year butter consumption increases by approximately 20%.

“Being this time of the year around the holidays, it might be butter produced on (December) 19th might have to be on the shelf on the 23rd just because there’s so much butter coming off the shelves,” president of Grassland Dairy Products, Inc. Trevor Wuethrich says.

Likewise, Land O’Lakes cooperative systems includes over 100 dairy farms across Wisconsin, and the company has three dairy manufacturing facilities in the state and are seeing an increase in demand relative to butter.

“One of the things we are seeing is people are cooking with more butter, which is super exciting, and it’s the younger generation that’s actually doing that a lot more,” Land O’Lakes Culinary Content Specialist Tonja Engen says.

Not only is butter used for baking, but consumers are using it more creatively like butter boards.

“So you find your favorite board (and use) softened butter (then) you spread it out over the board, and then you put your favorite toppings on it,” Engen says.

Another trend seen this year are butter balls.

“They are the products you never knew you needed,” Engen says with every pre-portioned ball a quarter of an ounce, and adds, “Once you start to use them, they’re so easy to use, they’re so convenient. They make things go faster in the kitchen. They’re great for cooking.”

Convenience and ease, a trend Land O’Lakes is seeing for consumers.

”Even if you love to cook, people always have time constraints, so if you can give them easy, flavorful ways to make a great dish, (that’s) what they’re looking for,” Engen says.

The butter you may find this time of the year in the store is fresher because of the demand.

“We buy milk from 225 local family farms, and when I say local, probably a 100 mile radius of Clark County. Then, we bring that milk in every day, seven days a week, separate the fat out of the milk and turn that into fresh butter,” Wuethrich says.

Grassland produces up to 30% of the butter in the United States contributing to Wisconsin being in the top two butter producers in the country.

You can look for the Proudly Wisconsin badge or the number 55 on packaging on butter to identify if the product comes from the state. More information about butter can be found on the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin page.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.