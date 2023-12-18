Charity Gift Wrap returns for the holiday season

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With the holidays approaching fast, you can leave the gift wrapping up to someone else while helping support two clubs in the Chippewa Valley.

The Charity Gift Wrap is an event hosted by The Exchange Clubs of Eau Claire and the Boys and Girls Club of the Chippewa Valley where volunteers wrap gifts to support their clubs at the Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire. When gifts are brought in they are measured using a piece of string, a price is determined based on the amount of wrapping paper used, and the gifts get wrapped. Proceeds are split between both clubs.

People can drop by the Oakwood Mall through Sunday, Dec. 24th to get their gifts wrapped.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.