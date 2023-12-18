Cold again tonight, another warmup starting tomorrow

It felt a lot like December today, finally, with temperatures mainly in the low-20s this afternoon. And with brisk but slowly decreasing northwest winds, wind chills are down in the single digits at times. Winds will continue their calming trend as we go into tonight, with high pressure nearby and eventually passing over us. As soon as this high pressure passes, cloud cover will increase with winds shifting towards the south. That means we will have one of those nights again where temperatures drop initially, but start to level out at some point, or even start to increase. Lows will be in the low-10s, but by early tomorrow morning, we could already be back in the upper-10s to start the day.

Surface Map Tuesday (WEAU)

This then is the start of yet another big warmup for the area, as a ridge takes hold of the central United States again. Temperatures will be back in the upper-30s on Tuesday, but we should be back in the 40s for the rest of the week. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, but more sunshine is expected for Wednesday, before cloud cover will increase again starting Thursday. With that, temperatures will increase even further, into the mid-40s for the weekend and Christmas Day! That brings us right into record territory, even though it is still a week out. Also by that time, the chance for rain starts to increase with a large storm system brewing off to our west. Models have been in pretty good agreement, so it looks like instead of a White Christmas, we might get a rainy one...

