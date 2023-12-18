Doctor requests extension for evaluation in Shane Helmbrecht case

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A doctor is requesting an extension for up to 30 days to complete evaluation in the case of 51-year-old Shane Helmbrecht, according to court records.

Helmbrecht is accused of killing an Eau Claire woman seven years ago. He was found in Mexico in late November.

Judge Sarah Harless ordered an inpatient evaluation for Helmbrecht. After placement in a facility, he will be there no longer than 15 days. He will be in law enforcement custody until he is placed at the inpatient facility.

Helmbrecht was taken into custody after a nationwide warrant was sent out. Helmbrecht is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor, Jenn Ward, in Eau Claire in 2016. He was found incompetent to stand trial and was ordered to live in a mental health facility. On October 2, a green alert, which is issued for missing veterans, was sent out after he hadn’t been seen for a few days from the Tomah group home.

Helmbrecht was later found safe by police near the City of Santa Fe.

Helmbrecht’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 20, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.