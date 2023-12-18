Doctor requests extension for evaluation in Shane Helmbrecht case

Shane Helmbrecht
Shane Helmbrecht(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A doctor is requesting an extension for up to 30 days to complete evaluation in the case of 51-year-old Shane Helmbrecht, according to court records.

Helmbrecht is accused of killing an Eau Claire woman seven years ago. He was found in Mexico in late November.

Judge Sarah Harless ordered an inpatient evaluation for Helmbrecht. After placement in a facility, he will be there no longer than 15 days. He will be in law enforcement custody until he is placed at the inpatient facility.

Helmbrecht was taken into custody after a nationwide warrant was sent out. Helmbrecht is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor, Jenn Ward, in Eau Claire in 2016. He was found incompetent to stand trial and was ordered to live in a mental health facility. On October 2, a green alert, which is issued for missing veterans, was sent out after he hadn’t been seen for a few days from the Tomah group home.

Helmbrecht was later found safe by police near the City of Santa Fe.

Helmbrecht’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 20, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa Falls arrests
2 people in custody following traffic stop in Chippewa Falls
Authorities said Lavon Bernard Julius, 43, shot and killed 15-year-old Zeloni Ellison after...
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 15-year-old boy over cigarette
The survivor of a mass shooting in California recovered her truck after it was riddled with...
Pregnant mass shooting survivor’s bullet-riddled truck repaired: ‘She was a hero’
This vase, purchased at a Richmond Goodwill store in June for $3.99, sold for more than...
Vase found at thrift store sells for more than $100K
FILE - The new Quaker Oats sign is seen in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Quaker...
Quaker Oats recalls granola products over concerns of salmonella contamination

Latest News

Chippewa Valley Blood Drive (12/18/23)
Chippewa Valley Blood Drive (12/18/23)
13 First Alert Forecast @ Noon (12/18/23)
13 First Alert Forecast @ Noon (12/18/23)
single-vehicle crash
Hixton Fire & Rescue: 1 person taken by ambulance following single-vehicle crash
Ebony Hudson
Tennessee woman accused of causing damage to Irvine Park Christmas Village charged