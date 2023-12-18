Eau Claire South YMCA set to open in the new year

By Heather Knox
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:21 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The community is invited to celebrate with a no-fee day for non-members following the opening of the newest location.

According to a news release from the YMCA, the new Eau Claire South YMCA facility will open its doors on Jan. 2, 2024, at 3225 Lorch Avenue (formerly Eau Claire Fitness). This is the third full-service YMCA facility in the area.

On Sunday, Jan. 7, Eau Claire South YMCA, Eau Claire Downtown YMCA, and the Chippewa Falls YMCA will be open to the community to celebrate the growth of the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley. All are welcome to enjoy the pools, gyms, group exercise classes, and other YMCA offerings free of charge. A valid driver’s license and a background screening at the welcome desk are required to participate.

To learn more about the Chippewa Valley YMCA and to see facility hours on Jan. 7, please visit www.ymca-cv.org.

