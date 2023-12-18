A few snow showers and blustery winds tonight; milder weather returns this week

Colder air is gradually filtering in tonight as winds continue to increase from the northwest. A secondary cold front will sweep through, bringing scattered snow showers and the potential for a coating of snow in places. These combined conditions will lead to slick and icy spots on area roadways right into Monday morning, so use caution getting around! Temperatures by morning will be down near 20 degrees, and with 15-25 mph winds, chill values will be dipping down into the single digits. This will lead to the coldest day of the next week, as a brief shot of more typical December air makes an appearance here in the Upper Midwest. Any clouds will quickly give way to clearing and plenty of sunshine Monday, but temperatures will struggle to climb into and through the 20s. Blustery northwest winds will start to diminish through the afternoon as high pressure edges closer from the west, but chill values will remain mostly in the single digits through the day.

High pressure restores sunshine to the Upper Midwest (weau)

As the latest upper trough slides away to the east, the flow will again flatten out, cutting off any cold air intrusions from the north. The result will be the return to above average temperatures the rest of this week and into Christmas weekend. This type of pattern, combined with the fact we have no snow cover on the ground will pretty much seal our fate for a brown Christmas this year. The latest surface ridge will crest over the area into early Tuesday before sliding away to the east. As the next warm front pushes across the Plains, mid-upper level moisture will lead to the return of mostly cloudy skies. Highs will return to the mid 30s. The warming continues into the mid-late week with the flat upper level flow. A weak front will be draped in the area, but with little moisture and cloud cover. Sunshine will be dominant Wednesday with partial sunshine on Thursday. Highs both days climb back above 40. Uncertainties return to the forecast for the end of the week and beyond as upper level energy starts to approach from the west. By Friday there is a small chance for a few showers, but at the very least we should see the return of more significant cloud cover. Into the Christmas weekend it appears to start off dry, but the next front to the west could return some showers by later on Christmas Eve as temperatures remain mild, in the 40s.

