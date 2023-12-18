Hixton Fire & Rescue: 1 person taken by ambulance following single-vehicle crash

HIXTON, Wis. (WEAU) - One person was taken by ambulance following a single-vehicle crash Monday, according to Hixton Fire & Rescue.

According to Hixton Fire & Rescue, on Dec. 18, 2023, at 4:43 a.m., authorities responded to Interstate-94 mile-marker 98 west bound for a single-vehicle crash.

One person was taken by Mayo Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, Hixton Fire & Rescue says.

