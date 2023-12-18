Interview: Chippewa Valley holiday blood drive

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Red Cross is holding a holiday blood drive Wednesday, December 20 at the Red Cross office on Spooner Avenue in Altoona.

News Release: With the holidays upon us, the Red Cross is asking Chippewa Valley residents to roll up their sleeves at the bi-annual Northwest Chapter Board of Directors blood drive to be held on Wednesday, December 20 from 11am to 5pm. Donor appointments are needed in order to achieve hospital blood commitments before the holidays officially arrive.

“We are fortunate our local Board of Directors takes time to organize a holiday blood drive each holiday season. Blood donations are critical to ensure that patients in need of lifesaving transfusions are able to receive the care they need at local health care centers,” said Mary Jane Thomsen, local Red Cross Executive Director. “Local blood donors can make a very real difference this holiday season by giving the gift that truly means something to those in need of blood products in our community.”

Blood donations typically drop off during the holiday season as travel, family gatherings, parties and other activities occupy so much time. But the need for blood to treat medical emergencies and illness is constant. So this year, the Red Cross is offering some special incentives to attract donors:

•Thanks to Prime Video and their new film Candy Cane Lane, those who donate blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma will automatically be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon Gift Card and a 65-inch Amazon Fire TV.

•Donors will also receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

The Northwest Wisconsin Chapter Board of Directors Blood Drive is Wednesday, December 20th, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the Red Cross office, 3728 Spooner Avenue in Altoona.

To make the donation process as quick as possible, donors should schedule an appointment in advance by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or by logging onto redcrossblood.org, using this sponsor code: NWBoard.

Donors can also make an appointment on the Red Cross blood donor app, available for Apple or Android phones and tablets.

Local Northwest Chapter Executive Director Mary Jane Thomsen will be available to discuss the blood drive with journalists this week and looks forward to spreading the word about the blood drive and the very real need for donors in our community over the holidays.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.