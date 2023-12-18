EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate John and Sherri Weiss of Mondovi to receive a Sunshine Award. Both John and Sherri have stepped up to the plate to continue running Ruby’s Pantry in Mondovi. A few years ago, Ruby’s Pantry in Mondovi was organized and started by Bob McKissick and has been a great success. Earlier this year, Bob passed away and John and Sherrie have stepped up to keep the program going. Ruby’s Pantry is a food distribution program strictly run by volunteers. This program reaches many families in our surrounding area to help lighten the load and cost of groceries. Thanks to John and Sherri for your continued loving care.

Paul and Debra Woebbeking

