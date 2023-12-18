KELSEY MEIER, BOBBIE SPANGLER, AND TRACY BROOKSHAW

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Kelsey Meier, Bobbie Spangler, and Tracy Brookshaw, of the Prevea Cornell Health Center, for the Sunshine Award. These three gals are so giving. They help with any problem that arises. If they don’t know the answer, they will find it for you. They are all professionals, yet very compassionate. It is a blessing to have them in our community.

Mark and Jeri Stender

