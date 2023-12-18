MAKALYA RAUSCH

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Makalya is a caregiver for Prospect Homes in Thorp. During her double shift she worked on the twenty-second of November, Makalya prepared a fresh homemade Thanksgiving dinner for her two clients and their staff to enjoy. Makalya went above and beyond preparing a feast that saved Thanksgiving for six other clients and their staff when their Thanksgiving dinner plans fell through due to unforeseen circumstances. Makalya has spent the last two years as a caregiver by being dependable, caring, and compassionate to her clients. She has always taken pride in her cooking, and this was very evident in the meal she prepared for Thanksgiving. Makalya shared the love of her family and their family recipes with those who weren’t able to spend the holiday with their own families. Thanks to Makalya’s hard work and meal there was no shortage of love or things to be thankful for, for her clients and staff.

Jason Hetrick

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.