MAKALYA RAUSCH

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Makalya is a caregiver for Prospect Homes in Thorp. During her double shift she worked on the twenty-second of November, Makalya prepared a fresh homemade Thanksgiving dinner for her two clients and their staff to enjoy. Makalya went above and beyond preparing a feast that saved Thanksgiving for six other clients and their staff when their Thanksgiving dinner plans fell through due to unforeseen circumstances. Makalya has spent the last two years as a caregiver by being dependable, caring, and compassionate to her clients. She has always taken pride in her cooking, and this was very evident in the meal she prepared for Thanksgiving. Makalya shared the love of her family and their family recipes with those who weren’t able to spend the holiday with their own families. Thanks to Makalya’s hard work and meal there was no shortage of love or things to be thankful for, for her clients and staff.

Jason Hetrick

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa Falls arrests
2 people in custody following traffic stop in Chippewa Falls
Authorities said Lavon Bernard Julius, 43, shot and killed 15-year-old Zeloni Ellison after...
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 15-year-old boy over cigarette
The survivor of a mass shooting in California recovered her truck after it was riddled with...
Pregnant mass shooting survivor’s bullet-riddled truck repaired: ‘She was a hero’
This vase, purchased at a Richmond Goodwill store in June for $3.99, sold for more than...
Vase found at thrift store sells for more than $100K
FILE - The new Quaker Oats sign is seen in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Quaker...
Quaker Oats recalls granola products over concerns of salmonella contamination

Latest News

JOHN AND SHERRI WEISS
KELSEY MEIER, BOBBIE SPANGLER, AND TRACY BROOKSHAW
JIM & CANDY PATRICK
Holiday Blood Drive
Interview: Chippewa Valley holiday blood drive