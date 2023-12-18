State wants to keep students learning through winter break

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As students count down the days to winter break, Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction is highlight free tools for families.

One is called Teachingbooks. It’s available all day, every day to students and their families throughout Wisconsin.

Teachingbooks has book trailers, discussion guides and tools to choose your next book. There are also exclusive interviews with the authors.

One is Wisconsin author Kevin Henkes, who shows his creative process while writing the book “Kitten’s First Full Moon.”

“I just think it’s really neat. You can take that video and play it to the kids as you’re reading the story or learning to read, and it really gets them excited and engaged, you know, we’re seeing the author talk about his process,” DPI digital services coordinator Elizabeth Neuman said.

The department is celebrating 25 years of another resource called Badgerlink. Students can use it for research projects, but it also comes in handy for the whole family.

“There is something for almost everyone. It spans those lifelong learning needs which is really exciting.”

Touted as Wisconsin’s online library, the tool includes newspaper articles from now going back to the 1600s and U.S. Census reports for people interested in their family tree.

Neuman says free resources are key for equity in education.

“Everybody has access to it. No matter where you live, no matter what school you go to or public library you go to, you have access to it,” Neuman said. “It’s an excellent collection out there to have and I think having those information resources available to you is super important as we think about learning.”

For more information about free learning resources, you can talk with librarians at your child’s school or your public library.

