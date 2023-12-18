State wants to keep students learning through winter break

Department of Public Instruction promotes free websites students and families can use to further their learning
The Department of Public Instruction hopes families will explore reading, history and other topics with free online resources
By Emily Roberts
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As students count down the days to winter break, Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction is highlight free tools for families.

One is called Teachingbooks. It’s available all day, every day to students and their families throughout Wisconsin.

Teachingbooks has book trailers, discussion guides and tools to choose your next book. There are also exclusive interviews with the authors.

One is Wisconsin author Kevin Henkes, who shows his creative process while writing the book “Kitten’s First Full Moon.”

“I just think it’s really neat. You can take that video and play it to the kids as you’re reading the story or learning to read, and it really gets them excited and engaged, you know, we’re seeing the author talk about his process,” DPI digital services coordinator Elizabeth Neuman said.

The department is celebrating 25 years of another resource called Badgerlink. Students can use it for research projects, but it also comes in handy for the whole family.

“There is something for almost everyone. It spans those lifelong learning needs which is really exciting.”

Touted as Wisconsin’s online library, the tool includes newspaper articles from now going back to the 1600s and U.S. Census reports for people interested in their family tree.

Neuman says free resources are key for equity in education.

“Everybody has access to it. No matter where you live, no matter what school you go to or public library you go to, you have access to it,” Neuman said. “It’s an excellent collection out there to have and I think having those information resources available to you is super important as we think about learning.”

For more information about free learning resources, you can talk with librarians at your child’s school or your public library.

The Department of Public Instruction promotes free websites, including an online library to learn about history and your family tree

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa Falls arrests
2 people in custody following traffic stop in Chippewa Falls
housing
Wisconsin Residents – Check Your Property Tax Bill to Ensure You Receive the Lottery and Gaming Credit
Ebony Hudson
Tennessee woman accused of causing damage to Irvine Park Christmas Village charged
FILE - Officials rescued 35 people who were stranded on broken ice on Upper Red Lake in...
35 people rescued from broken ice on a lake
Customers pack Just Right bakery in downtown Wausau just minutes into opening day.
New Ukrainian bakery in downtown Wausau sells out within hours on opening day

Latest News

Brian Trowbridge will be running for the District 2 seat on Eau Claire City Council.
Brian Trowbridge announces Eau Claire City Council campaign
Taxes
Tax help available through CVTC and RCU
The Eau Claire YMCA announces opening date for newest location.
Eau Claire South YMCA set to open in the new year
Chippewa Valley Blood Drive (12/18/23)
Chippewa Valley Blood Drive (12/18/23)
13 First Alert Forecast @ Noon (12/18/23)
13 First Alert Forecast @ Noon (12/18/23)