Tax help available through CVTC and RCU

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Royal Credit Union is partnering with Chippewa Valley Technical College and the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program to provide community members help with their tax returns.

VITA volunteers provide free tax assistance to anyone with an adjusted gross annual income of $66,000 or less including disabled, non-English speaking, senior citizens and special needs taxpayers, according to a press release from RCU.

According to the press release, this service is scheduled to be available on Thursdays from noon to 4:00 p.m. from February 1 until April 11, with the exception of March 21. Services are set to be provided at CVTC’s Business Education Center at 620 West Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire. Appointments for VITA are required due to the very limited capacity of the program; appointments can be made online by going to www.rcu.org/VITA or by calling 800-341-9911 and dialing extension 6.

Additional information is available HERE.

