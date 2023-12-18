Tennessee woman accused of causing damage to Irvine Park Christmas Village charged

Ebony Hudson
Ebony Hudson(COURTESY: CHIPPEWA COUNTY JAIL)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Loudon, Tennessee woman is facing charges following the Christmas Village at Irvine Park sustaining damage.

A criminal complaint shows 32-year-old Ebony Hudson is charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony criminal damage to property, negligent operation of vehicle, and disorderly conduct.

According to the complaint, on Dec. 13, 2023, at approximately 7:44 a.m. authorities received a report of a vehicle hitting Christmas decorations at Irvine Park. Authorities were informed that an Irvine Park employee parked their truck in front of the van and had stopped it. The van continued to hit the truck and railings. The Irvine Park truck was unoccupied at the time.

The complaint says the driver was identified from her Tennessee driver’s license as Ebony Hudson. Hudson was arrested and taken to the Chippewa County Jail.

According to Irvine Park staff, damages are estimated at approximately $8,000.

Court records show a court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19, 2023.

Additionally, court records show a $3,000.00 cash bond is set for Hudson.

