TOPSoccer Program helps kids with disabilities learn soccer

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There are limited programs available to children with disabilities in Eau Claire, and none regarding soccer.

So, TOPSoccer Program Director, Ned Noel, changed that.

“There was a gap, there was a need, and no program like this was actually being offered. So the Eau Claire United Soccer Club decided to step up and offer this program,” Noel said.

The program, “TOPSoccer: United We Play” started in the early 1990s, and Noel said the program was brought to the Chippewa Valley by the Eau Claire United Soccer Club, to help children with mental, physical, or emotional disabilities.

Other goals within the program are to build up confidence, perseverance, and social and teamwork skills.

“When we look at children with disabilities, there’s limited opportunities. And so we wanted to make this an important opportunity for families to take advantage of in the Chippewa Valley area,” Noel said.

TOPSoccer ensures each kid enrolled in the program gets assigned a buddy, or volunteer, who stays by their side.

“We partner with kids with special needs and help them play soccer, teach them about the game, and then just form relationships with them. And it’s a lot of fun to be friends with them,” Volunteer Will Nordstrom said.

Noel said that the program leaves a lasting impression, not only on the kids, but on everyone involved.

“I think it’s just inclusion, building community around the game of soccer. That soccer is so fun. It’s easy to play, as a cheap sport, and just coming together and having fun. Not only do the children that are learning the game have a lot of fun, but the buddies and the coaches as well. And the parents get to sit back and be a spectator,” Noel said.

“It’s been a lot of fun to watch my little guy. He looks forward to coming every week and he just has a blast. So I think it’s been a good opportunity for him,” parent, Katie Sanford, said.

Noel said the registration for this year’s sessions are closed with a full roster of about 18 kids.

If you are interested in enrolling your kiddo in Eau Claire’s TOPSoccer 2024-2025 sessions, you can email admin@ecusoccer.org for more information on registration.

