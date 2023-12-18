TOPSoccer Program helps kids with disabilities learn soccer

An outreach program has come to Eau Claire to help kids with disabilities learn new skills
An outreach program has come to Eau Claire to help kids with disabilities learn new skills(weau)
By Ellie Ulbricht
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There are limited programs available to children with disabilities in Eau Claire, and none regarding soccer.

So, TOPSoccer Program Director, Ned Noel, changed that.

“There was a gap, there was a need, and no program like this was actually being offered. So the Eau Claire United Soccer Club decided to step up and offer this program,” Noel said.

The program, “TOPSoccer: United We Play” started in the early 1990s, and Noel said the program was brought to the Chippewa Valley by the Eau Claire United Soccer Club, to help children with mental, physical, or emotional disabilities.

Other goals within the program are to build up confidence, perseverance, and social and teamwork skills.

“When we look at children with disabilities, there’s limited opportunities. And so we wanted to make this an important opportunity for families to take advantage of in the Chippewa Valley area,” Noel said.

TOPSoccer ensures each kid enrolled in the program gets assigned a buddy, or volunteer, who stays by their side.

“We partner with kids with special needs and help them play soccer, teach them about the game, and then just form relationships with them. And it’s a lot of fun to be friends with them,” Volunteer Will Nordstrom said.

Noel said that the program leaves a lasting impression, not only on the kids, but on everyone involved.

“I think it’s just inclusion, building community around the game of soccer. That soccer is so fun. It’s easy to play, as a cheap sport, and just coming together and having fun. Not only do the children that are learning the game have a lot of fun, but the buddies and the coaches as well. And the parents get to sit back and be a spectator,” Noel said.

“It’s been a lot of fun to watch my little guy. He looks forward to coming every week and he just has a blast. So I think it’s been a good opportunity for him,” parent, Katie Sanford, said.

Noel said the registration for this year’s sessions are closed with a full roster of about 18 kids.

If you are interested in enrolling your kiddo in Eau Claire’s TOPSoccer 2024-2025 sessions, you can email admin@ecusoccer.org for more information on registration.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa Falls arrests
2 people in custody following traffic stop in Chippewa Falls
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
Semi fire forces lane closure
Lanes blocked on Hwy. 10 westbound
This photo provided by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of a solar flare,...
Biggest solar flare in years temporarily disrupts radio signals on Earth
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

Customers pack Just Right bakery in downtown Wausau just minutes into opening day.
New Ukrainian bakery in downtown Wausau sells out within hours on opening day
SportScene 13 @ Ten (12/16/23)
SportScene 13 @ Ten (12/16/23)
13 First Alert Weather: Clouds wrap up the weekend as blustery winds and snow showers arrive...
13 First Alert Weather: Clouds wrap up the weekend as blustery winds and snow showers arrive Sunday night (12/16/23)
13 First Alert Weather: Clouds wrap up the weekend as blustery winds and snow showers arrive...
13 First Alert Weather: Clouds wrap up the weekend as blustery winds and snow showers arrive Sunday night (12/16/23)