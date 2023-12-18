UW to cover tuition, fees, etc. for Native American students from Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The University of Wisconsin – Madison will soon cover much of the cost of attending the state’s flagship school for members of federally-recognized American Indian tribes in Wisconsin. Additionally, a new trial program will help those individuals who want to pursue a legal or medical career.

UW officials unveiled the plan on Monday, explaining it would include tuition and fees, plus housing, meals, books, and other educational expenses, starting next fall. A second initiative, which is being introduced as a five-year pilot program, would pay for tuition and fees for those who go on to seek a J.D. or M.D. degree.

Laying out why she felt including the full cost of attending UW, Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin shared some of the experiences Native American students have told her.

“One tribal leader shared how he slept in his car while attending college. Another said they couldn’t afford meals,” Mnookin said. “Native students have shared that they can’t even consider a study abroad experience or an unpaid internship because of the financial impacts.”

The pair of initiatives, collectively called the Wisconsin Tribal Educational Promise, is available to Wisconsin residents who are enrolled members of the state’s 11 federally recognized tribes, the UW announcement stated. The programs are available to anyone who qualifies regardless of family income.

To qualify for the programs, a student will need to be:

A Wisconsin resident

Verified as an enrolled member of any one of the 11 federally recognized American Indian Tribes in Wisconsin

Enrolled at UW-Madison for their first undergraduate degree or for a J.D. or M.D. degree

Any qualifying student already enrolled will also be eligible once it goes into effect.

University officials hope the programs will offer a debt-free path to higher education. The plan for undergraduate students will pay for four years for students who enroll as freshmen and two years for transfer students. According to its numbers, students from Wisconsin normally spend nearly $29,000 per year pursuing their bachelor’s degrees, while law degrees can cost over $35,000 per year in tuition and fees and medical students can pay approximately $42,000 annually.

President of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians and chairwoman of the Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council Shannon Holsey called the two UW efforts “a significant step” between UW-Madison and the state’s Native American tribes and compared them to other initiatives by other states.

“While several other states have programs with similar goals, we are not aware of another effort that goes this far financially to help Native students afford higher education,” Holsey said. “This program sends a strong message that our students are important to the state’s flagship university.”

According to UW, its officials have worked with the Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council for more than a year on developing the programs while it was in the works and implementing changes based on the feedback. The council backed unanimously the resulting plans in October.

“At the heart of the Native community is the support and care we have for one another and that we make decisions that will benefit not just ourselves but also the next seven generations,” UW–Madison director of tribal relations Carla Vigue said. “It is our hope that more Native students will take a second look at UW–Madison and realize that we are not out of reach.”

