1 person in custody in connection to domestic disturbance in Galesville

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody in connection to domestic disturbance in Galesville.

According to Galesville police, on Dec. 19, 2023, at approximately 12:41 a.m., authorities responded to W21278 State Road 54/93 for a 911 open line and possible disturbance.

Galesville police say officers arrived and found a female walking away from the area and refused to stop. The subject then retreated inside their home and barricaded themselves inside. Upon investigation and information from the caller, charges were determined and contact with the subject was attempted. The subject continued to remain inside and threatened to harm law enforcement. Due to the threats made, authorities moved away from the door and attempted to gain distance from the threat. While doing so, the subject opened the door and had armed themselves with a knife and began waving it and advancing toward law enforcement threatening harm toward the officers and deputies. Officers and deputies on scene established a perimeter to contain the subject when the subject retreated back into the home again.

According to Galesville police, after a lengthy negotiation, the subject disarmed themselves and exited the home. Upon exiting, the subject began fleeing on foot and was tazed and arrested.

The incident is under investigation.

